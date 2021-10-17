Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 3.2%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.71. 2,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.