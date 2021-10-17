Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.