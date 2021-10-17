Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ VALN opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54. Valneva has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

