Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

