iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

