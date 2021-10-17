IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$326.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

