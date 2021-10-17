Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

