Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.
IMUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.