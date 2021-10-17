Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 45.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,762,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

