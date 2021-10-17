Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 248.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Forterra were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

