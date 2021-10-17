Joseph R. Martinetto Sells 35,515 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SCHW opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

