Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 5,734,560 Shares

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

