Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Sells $6,491,817.27 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

