Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $344.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $344.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.81.

BIIB stock opened at $281.19 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.75 and its 200-day moving average is $312.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

