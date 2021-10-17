Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $344.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $344.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.81.
BIIB stock opened at $281.19 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.75 and its 200-day moving average is $312.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
