APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.37 on Thursday. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.