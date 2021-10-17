Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,532,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,709,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

