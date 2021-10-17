Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.65.
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54.
In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,532,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,709,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
