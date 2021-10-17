Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 70,707 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

