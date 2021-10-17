Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $601.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

