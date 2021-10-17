The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 49.3% in September

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VRAR stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen acquired 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.