Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Increases By 49.7%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $33.22 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

