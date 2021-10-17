Short Interest in Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) Expands By 50.0%

Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of GCPSF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Gcp Student Living has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

