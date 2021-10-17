Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

TSCDY stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 188.46%.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

