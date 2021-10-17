Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.40 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.
TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
TEF stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,128,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
