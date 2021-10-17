Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.40 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,128,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.