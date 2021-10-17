Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.69.

PRMRF stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

