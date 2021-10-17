Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZHF. Scotiabank cut Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

