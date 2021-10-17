Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SMIZF. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SMIZF stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

