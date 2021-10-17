Financial Survey: Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) versus Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Andritz alerts:

0.1% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Andritz pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hengan International Group pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Andritz has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Andritz and Hengan International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and Hengan International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 3.96% 20.90% 3.72% Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andritz and Hengan International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.65 billion 0.73 $236.59 million $0.48 22.26 Hengan International Group $3.24 billion 2.03 $665.79 million $2.80 9.98

Hengan International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Andritz. Hengan International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Andritz beats Hengan International Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.