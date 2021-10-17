Truist Securities Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $125.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DVA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.43.

Shares of DVA opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02. DaVita has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

