Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $124.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.22.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 598,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

