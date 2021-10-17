WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $233.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.77.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

