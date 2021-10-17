Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.