Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.31 on Friday. Evergy has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evergy by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 400,211 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 55.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 108,417 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.