Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTGX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 796,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after buying an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.