Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $262.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.77. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.