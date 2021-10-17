HSBC Upgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price target on shares of Britvic and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Britvic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Britvic has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.