Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFMT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $190.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $54,089.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 and sold 411,080 shares valued at $1,953,771. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

