Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

VRRM stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

