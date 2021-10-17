Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

