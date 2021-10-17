Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.61.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day moving average of $157.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

