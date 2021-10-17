Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTEN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

