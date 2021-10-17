Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.56

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 69 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $537.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $883,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $632,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

