ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 515,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 20,105,020 shares.The stock last traded at $17.59 and had previously closed at $18.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.