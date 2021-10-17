Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Decreases By 28.6%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Bitcoin Group has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

