Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Decreases By 42.8%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,446,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the September 15th total of 11,270,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,892.0 days.

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNDSF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

