Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 889.0 days.
Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $60.75.
About Brunello Cucinelli
