Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 889.0 days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

