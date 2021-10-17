Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.46. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

