Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.25 on Friday. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth approximately $16,980,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

