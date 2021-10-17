NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVA. Cormark upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$6.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1.99.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

