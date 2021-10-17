Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.