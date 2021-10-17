Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $6,918,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 167.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 68,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth $613,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 68.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 449,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 183,058 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

