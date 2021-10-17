Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $525.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

