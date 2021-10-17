Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $525.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.11.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.